Calcutta High Court Rejects Bail in West Bengal School Jobs Scam

The Calcutta High Court has turned down the bail applications of former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee and four other ex-public servants embroiled in a school jobs recruitment scam investigation.

Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty upheld the rejection of their bail pleas, aligning with Justice Sinha Ray by citing the gravity of the allegations, which could potentially harm the state's educational integrity. The decision underscores the state's obligation to act impartially and expeditiously.

The accused remain jailed as the CBI continues its broader investigation into recruitment irregularities, which has already seen significant developments in the high-profile case.

