Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Rejects Bail in West Bengal School Jobs Scam

The Calcutta High Court denied the bail requests of Partha Chatterjee and four former officials involved in a CBI case concerning a school jobs scam. Justice Chakraborty upheld the decision, emphasizing the charges' severity and the lack of timely state action on prosecution sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-12-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 17:35 IST
Calcutta High Court Rejects Bail in West Bengal School Jobs Scam
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court has turned down the bail applications of former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee and four other ex-public servants embroiled in a school jobs recruitment scam investigation.

Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty upheld the rejection of their bail pleas, aligning with Justice Sinha Ray by citing the gravity of the allegations, which could potentially harm the state's educational integrity. The decision underscores the state's obligation to act impartially and expeditiously.

The accused remain jailed as the CBI continues its broader investigation into recruitment irregularities, which has already seen significant developments in the high-profile case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024