Undertrial's Outburst: Clash in Aadharwadi Jail Hospital

A clash erupted in the hospital ward of Aadharwadi Jail in Kalyan, Thane, involving an undertrial prisoner identified as Pankaj Santlal Yadav, and a Home Guard. The incident, reported by the police, unfolded on Monday at around 4:45 pm inside the jail premises.

The altercation began when Yadav, who was being treated at the jail's medical facility, accused the Home Guard of prematurely ending his interview session. Such sessions allow prisoners to communicate with their friends and family, either in person or through video link.

According to a police report, Yadav allegedly turned violent after hurling abuses at the Home Guard, resulting in a physical assault. The police have filed an FIR against Yadav under several Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, including those related to assaulting a public servant and causing hurt.

(With inputs from agencies.)