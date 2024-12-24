Tragic Army Vehicle Accident in Poonch Claims Five Lives

An unfortunate incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district resulted in the fatality of five soldiers and left five others injured. The tragedy unfolded when an Army vehicle, navigating challenging terrain, skidded off the road.

The vehicle was en route to Banoi when it lost control in the Gharoa area, plunging into a gorge estimated to be between 300 to 350 feet deep. This accident highlights the dangers faced by military personnel operating in harsh environments.

Rescue operations swiftly commenced, with teams recovering the five bodies from the daunting depths of the gorge. The incident underscores the importance of road safety, especially in regions with treacherous landscapes.

