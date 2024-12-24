Left Menu

Driver charred to death after car catches fire in MP

The driver of a car was charred to death after the vehicle caught fire in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.The incident occurred at village Koswada, some 60-kms from the district headquarters, an official said.A car caught fire after it hit a stone.

The driver of a car was charred to death after the vehicle caught fire in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred at village Koswada, some 60-kms from the district headquarters, an official said.

''A car caught fire after it hit a stone. The driver could not get out of the vehicle and was charred to death,'' Singhana police's sub inspector Prakash Sarote said. His body was completely burnt and the process to establish his identity is on, he said.

The car is registered in the name of Nanuram Prajapat, a resident of Kothda village, he said.

According to an eyewitness, local people tried to rescue the driver but the blaze was intense and nobody could go to close to the vehicle.

