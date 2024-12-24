T'gana CM attends wedding reception of P V Sindhu
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday attended the wedding reception of badminton player P V Sindhu here. Reddy blessed the newly-wed couple, an official release said. The 29-year-old shuttler from Hyderabad, who won a bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics and a silver at the Tokyo Olympics, married entrepreneur Venkata Datta Sai in Udaipur on Sunday.The wedding featured traditional ceremonies and was attended by close family and friends.
