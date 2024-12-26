Left Menu

Ukrainian Military Thwarts Russian Drone Offensive

The Ukrainian military reported downing 20 out of 31 Russian-launched drones overnight. Of these, 11 imitation drones failed to reach their targets due to the active response from Ukrainian forces. This development reflects ongoing hostilities and underscores Ukraine's defense capabilities in the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 26-12-2024 12:31 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 12:13 IST
Ukrainian Military Thwarts Russian Drone Offensive
Ukrainian soldiers Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant defensive maneuver, the Ukrainian military announced on Thursday that it successfully intercepted 20 drones out of a total of 31 launched by Russia overnight.

The operation also saw 11 imitation drones failing to reach their intended targets, thanks to proactive measures by the Ukrainian defense forces.

This incident highlights the ongoing military confrontation and showcases Ukraine's formidable defensive capabilities amid persistent tensions with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024