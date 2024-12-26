Ukrainian Military Thwarts Russian Drone Offensive
The Ukrainian military reported downing 20 out of 31 Russian-launched drones overnight. Of these, 11 imitation drones failed to reach their targets due to the active response from Ukrainian forces. This development reflects ongoing hostilities and underscores Ukraine's defense capabilities in the conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 26-12-2024 12:31 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 12:13 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a significant defensive maneuver, the Ukrainian military announced on Thursday that it successfully intercepted 20 drones out of a total of 31 launched by Russia overnight.
The operation also saw 11 imitation drones failing to reach their intended targets, thanks to proactive measures by the Ukrainian defense forces.
This incident highlights the ongoing military confrontation and showcases Ukraine's formidable defensive capabilities amid persistent tensions with Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement