Political Storm Brews over Beed Sarpanch's Murder

The murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Beed's Massajog village, has triggered a political upheaval in Maharashtra. Opposition parties are demanding the resignation of Minister Dhananjay Munde amid allegations linking him to the culprits.

After a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Munde reiterated his call for severe punishment for Deshmukh's killers. However, he criticized the media, suggesting political motivations behind the coverage.

Authorities have launched a judicial probe, while arrests have been made in the extortion-related case. The incident has intensified discussions on law and order in the region, likened by some to Afghanistan's Kandahar province.

