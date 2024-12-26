Political Storm Brews over Beed Sarpanch's Murder
The murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh has ignited a political uproar in Maharashtra, with calls for the ouster of Minister Dhananjay Munde. Allegations of connections to the culprit and demands for justice underscore the unfolding crisis. The government has promised a thorough investigation into the brutal incident.
The murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Beed's Massajog village, has triggered a political upheaval in Maharashtra. Opposition parties are demanding the resignation of Minister Dhananjay Munde amid allegations linking him to the culprits.
After a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Munde reiterated his call for severe punishment for Deshmukh's killers. However, he criticized the media, suggesting political motivations behind the coverage.
Authorities have launched a judicial probe, while arrests have been made in the extortion-related case. The incident has intensified discussions on law and order in the region, likened by some to Afghanistan's Kandahar province.
