Girl Injured in Jharkhand Gun Mishap, Not IED Blast
An eight-year-old girl in Jharkhand's Gumla district sustained splinter injuries from an accidental firing of a country-made gun meant for chasing away animals. Initial media reports mistakenly attributed the injury to an IED blast. Police recovered the firearm and are investigating.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gumla | Updated: 26-12-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 14:34 IST
- India
An eight-year-old girl was injured in an accidental firing involving a country-made gun in Jharkhand's Gumla district, according to a senior police officer on Thursday.
The police clarified that the girl was not hurt due to an IED blast as incorrectly reported by some media outlets.
SP revealed that Anushka sustained a splinter injury from a firearm used to scare off wild animals and birds. Her family initially took her to a private hospital before she was referred by doctors to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science in Ranchi for treatment. The police retrieved the firearm and recorded the family's statement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
