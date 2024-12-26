Girl Injured in Jharkhand Gun Mishap, Not IED Blast

An eight-year-old girl was injured in an accidental firing involving a country-made gun in Jharkhand's Gumla district, according to a senior police officer on Thursday.

The police clarified that the girl was not hurt due to an IED blast as incorrectly reported by some media outlets.

SP revealed that Anushka sustained a splinter injury from a firearm used to scare off wild animals and birds. Her family initially took her to a private hospital before she was referred by doctors to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science in Ranchi for treatment. The police retrieved the firearm and recorded the family's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)