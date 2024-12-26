Web of Deceit: Maharashtra Conspiracy Unveiled
The wife of a Maharashtra BJP MLC's uncle was arrested for conspiring to murder her husband with the help of her former tenant, leading to his abduction and death. Her extramarital relationship sparked the deadly plot, resulting in multiple arrests as investigations continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 26-12-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 15:58 IST
- Country:
- India
In a chilling case that has shocked the community, police have arrested the wife of Maharashtra BJP MLC Yogesh Tilekar's uncle for allegedly orchestrating a murder plot against her husband.
The victim, Satish Wagh, was found murdered after being allegedly abducted on December 9 in Pune district—a grim outcome tied to his wife's extramarital affair with their former tenant.
Authorities revealed that Mohini Wagh had asked her lover, Akshay Jawalkar, to kill her husband. Consequently, he reportedly arranged a contract killing through four other individuals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- conspiracy
- murder
- extramarital
- relationship
- tenant
- abduction
- investigation
- arrest
- Pune
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Abduction and Murder Mystery: Arrests Made in BJP MLC's Uncle Case
NFL-Goodell says no change to NFL's relationship with Jay-Z amid rape allegations
NHRC Flags Alert on Shocking Baby Abduction in Kolkata
Cardi B and Offset: Finding Peace Amid Relationship Challenges
Tragic Incident at Charbagh: Child Abduction and Murder Mystery Unravels