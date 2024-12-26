Web of Deceit: Maharashtra Conspiracy Unveiled

In a chilling case that has shocked the community, police have arrested the wife of Maharashtra BJP MLC Yogesh Tilekar's uncle for allegedly orchestrating a murder plot against her husband.

The victim, Satish Wagh, was found murdered after being allegedly abducted on December 9 in Pune district—a grim outcome tied to his wife's extramarital affair with their former tenant.

Authorities revealed that Mohini Wagh had asked her lover, Akshay Jawalkar, to kill her husband. Consequently, he reportedly arranged a contract killing through four other individuals.

