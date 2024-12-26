Military Justice: Pakistan's May 9 Verdicts Unveiled

Pakistan's military courts have rendered verdicts against 60 civilians linked to attacks on military installations during the May 9 unrest of last year, according to an announcement by the military's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on Thursday.

The convictions come shortly after the army had sentenced 25 other individuals involved in similar acts on May 9, 2023, amid protests sparked by the arrest of political figure Imran Khan. The Field General Court Martial emphasized that the legal rights were observed thoroughly in line with the Supreme Court's decision.

In a significant ruling, Hassan Khan Niazi, Imran Khan's nephew, was sentenced to a decade in prison for his alleged part in the assault on Jinnah House. The military Justice proceedings concluded their cases but reiterated that all defendants maintain the right to legal appeals as enshrined in the country's Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)