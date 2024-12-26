Outrage Follows Vandalism of SP Leader's Statue
In Rampur Chit village, a statue of former minister Shardanand Anchal was vandalized, causing an uproar among Samajwadi Party supporters. Police have filed a case against unknown individuals and additional forces have been deployed to maintain peace.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 26-12-2024 16:47 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 16:41 IST
In a shocking act of vandalism, a statue of former Samajwadi Party leader Shardanand Anchal was desecrated in Rampur Chit village, igniting widespread outrage among party supporters.
The life-size statue, established in 2013 by former village head Krishna Yadav, suffered significant damage, including the severing of its head.
Police, alerted by Yadav, have launched an investigation, filing a case against unknown miscreants and enacting additional security measures to ensure peace in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
