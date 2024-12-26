Outrage Follows Vandalism of SP Leader's Statue

In a shocking act of vandalism, a statue of former Samajwadi Party leader Shardanand Anchal was desecrated in Rampur Chit village, igniting widespread outrage among party supporters.

The life-size statue, established in 2013 by former village head Krishna Yadav, suffered significant damage, including the severing of its head.

Police, alerted by Yadav, have launched an investigation, filing a case against unknown miscreants and enacting additional security measures to ensure peace in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)