Left Menu

Outrage Follows Vandalism of SP Leader's Statue

In Rampur Chit village, a statue of former minister Shardanand Anchal was vandalized, causing an uproar among Samajwadi Party supporters. Police have filed a case against unknown individuals and additional forces have been deployed to maintain peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 26-12-2024 16:47 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 16:41 IST
Outrage Follows Vandalism of SP Leader's Statue
investigation Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking act of vandalism, a statue of former Samajwadi Party leader Shardanand Anchal was desecrated in Rampur Chit village, igniting widespread outrage among party supporters.

The life-size statue, established in 2013 by former village head Krishna Yadav, suffered significant damage, including the severing of its head.

Police, alerted by Yadav, have launched an investigation, filing a case against unknown miscreants and enacting additional security measures to ensure peace in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024