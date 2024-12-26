Mozambique Prison Break: Chaos and Consequences

On Christmas Day, at least 6,000 inmates broke free from a high-security prison in Mozambique's capital amid ongoing post-election turmoil. The country's police chief, Bernardino Rafael, revealed that the rebellion resulted in 33 prisoner deaths and left 15 others injured during clashes with security personnel.

The massive jailbreak occurred at Maputo Central Prison, situated 14 kilometers southwest of the capital. It was fueled by nearby unrest when protesters demanding the release of inmates snatched weapons from prison warders and began liberating detainees. Among those freed were 29 convicted terrorists, raising national security concerns.

Rafael urged escaped inmates to surrender voluntarily and the public to stay vigilant. Videos have surfaced showing inmates fleeing and subsequent re-captures by security forces. Some escapees sought refuge in homes, but many were apprehended. In an amateur video, a handcuffed prisoner recounted his escape from a maximum-security disciplinary section.

(With inputs from agencies.)