Left Menu

Cyber Crooks 'Digitally Arrest' Japanese National in Bengaluru

Japanese national Hiroshi Sasaki lost Rs 35.5 lakh to cyber fraudsters posing as Indian officials. The scammers alleged Sasaki's involvement in money laundering and 'digitally arrested' him, demanding payments under the guise of an investigation. Sasaki later reported the fraud to Bengaluru's cyber crime police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-12-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 19:11 IST
Cyber Crooks 'Digitally Arrest' Japanese National in Bengaluru
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking case of cybercrime, a Japanese national based in Bengaluru, Hiroshi Sasaki, has fallen victim to a sophisticated digital scam. Sasaki, who works in the city, was 'digitally arrested' by cyber fraudsters and lost a staggering Rs 35.5 lakh in the process, reported the police on Thursday.

The incident unfolded between December 12 and 14, when Sasaki received a phone call purportedly from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. The caller warned that his phone number was at risk of being blocked due to unauthorized use, and allegedly to prevent this, Sasaki was asked to dial a number.

Upon doing so, Sasaki was hooked into a WhatsApp call with an individual pretending to be from the Cyber Crime wing of Mumbai Police, falsely accusing him of money laundering. The scammers continued their ruse by 'digitally arresting' him and compelling him to make payments via various methods, including RTGS, promising the return of funds post-investigation. Realizing the deception, Sasaki approached the South East Cyber Crimes police and lodged a complaint. The novel tactic of 'digital arrest' is a growing threat, as scammers exploit law enforcement impersonations to extort victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024