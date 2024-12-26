Cyber Crooks 'Digitally Arrest' Japanese National in Bengaluru

In a shocking case of cybercrime, a Japanese national based in Bengaluru, Hiroshi Sasaki, has fallen victim to a sophisticated digital scam. Sasaki, who works in the city, was 'digitally arrested' by cyber fraudsters and lost a staggering Rs 35.5 lakh in the process, reported the police on Thursday.

The incident unfolded between December 12 and 14, when Sasaki received a phone call purportedly from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. The caller warned that his phone number was at risk of being blocked due to unauthorized use, and allegedly to prevent this, Sasaki was asked to dial a number.

Upon doing so, Sasaki was hooked into a WhatsApp call with an individual pretending to be from the Cyber Crime wing of Mumbai Police, falsely accusing him of money laundering. The scammers continued their ruse by 'digitally arresting' him and compelling him to make payments via various methods, including RTGS, promising the return of funds post-investigation. Realizing the deception, Sasaki approached the South East Cyber Crimes police and lodged a complaint. The novel tactic of 'digital arrest' is a growing threat, as scammers exploit law enforcement impersonations to extort victims.

