FIR Leak Scandal: Chennai Police Take Action
Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun has announced action against those responsible for the alleged leak of the FIR in a sexual assault case involving a girl student. Gnanasekaran, the suspect, was arrested through cell phone evidence. The case is being politicized by some, Arun noted.
- Country:
- India
Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun has issued a stern warning regarding the alleged FIR leak in a high-profile sexual assault case involving a girl student. The Commissioner emphasized that discussing or leaking the FIR, especially in cases concerning crimes against women, is illegal.
The Kotturpuram police have initiated a case following reports of the FIR leak. Addressing reporters, Arun detailed the arrest of the suspect, Gnanasekaran, who was apprehended on December 25 thanks to evidence from his cell phone's location.
According to initial investigations, Gnanasekaran is believed to be the sole perpetrator in this case. Despite having a record of 20 offenses, no prior crimes against women are on his record. Arun remarked on the politicization of the case, urging restraint in sensationalizing the issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chennai
- Police
- FIR
- leak
- sexual assault
- Gnanasekaran
- crime
- women
- politics
- investigation
ALSO READ
Amnesty Demands Justice: Investigating Alleged Crimes Against Humanity in Congo
Sikh Preacher Dhadrianwale Under Scrutiny: A Tale of Alleged Crime and Delayed Justice
First Trial in Darfur War Crimes: Unveiling Atrocities
Dutch Woman Sentenced for Crimes Against Humanity in Islamic State
Goa's Cyber Crime Declines: Swift Action and Awareness Pay Off