Left Menu

FIR Leak Scandal: Chennai Police Take Action

Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun has announced action against those responsible for the alleged leak of the FIR in a sexual assault case involving a girl student. Gnanasekaran, the suspect, was arrested through cell phone evidence. The case is being politicized by some, Arun noted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-12-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 20:59 IST
FIR Leak Scandal: Chennai Police Take Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun has issued a stern warning regarding the alleged FIR leak in a high-profile sexual assault case involving a girl student. The Commissioner emphasized that discussing or leaking the FIR, especially in cases concerning crimes against women, is illegal.

The Kotturpuram police have initiated a case following reports of the FIR leak. Addressing reporters, Arun detailed the arrest of the suspect, Gnanasekaran, who was apprehended on December 25 thanks to evidence from his cell phone's location.

According to initial investigations, Gnanasekaran is believed to be the sole perpetrator in this case. Despite having a record of 20 offenses, no prior crimes against women are on his record. Arun remarked on the politicization of the case, urging restraint in sensationalizing the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024