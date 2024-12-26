FIR Leak Scandal: Chennai Police Take Action

Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun has issued a stern warning regarding the alleged FIR leak in a high-profile sexual assault case involving a girl student. The Commissioner emphasized that discussing or leaking the FIR, especially in cases concerning crimes against women, is illegal.

The Kotturpuram police have initiated a case following reports of the FIR leak. Addressing reporters, Arun detailed the arrest of the suspect, Gnanasekaran, who was apprehended on December 25 thanks to evidence from his cell phone's location.

According to initial investigations, Gnanasekaran is believed to be the sole perpetrator in this case. Despite having a record of 20 offenses, no prior crimes against women are on his record. Arun remarked on the politicization of the case, urging restraint in sensationalizing the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)