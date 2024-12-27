Left Menu

Gruesome Discovery: 12 Bodies Uncovered in Chihuahua Burial Sites

Investigators in Mexico have uncovered 12 bodies in clandestine burial sites in Chihuahua. The skeletal remains were found in Ascencion, originating from drug cartel activities. This discovery adds to Mexico's missing people crisis, with families often forming volunteer groups to search for loved ones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 27-12-2024 06:20 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 06:20 IST
Gruesome Discovery: 12 Bodies Uncovered in Chihuahua Burial Sites
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Authorities in Mexico announced a harrowing find on Thursday, as 12 bodies were unearthed from clandestine burial sites in Chihuahua's northern border region.

The skeletal remains were discovered in the township of Ascencion, located approximately 110 miles west of Ciudad Juarez, near the El Paso, Texas border.

Investigators initiated their search on December 18, eventually uncovering 11 shallow pits containing the bodies, likely linked to drug cartels. The remains are now under forensic examination, a grim reminder of Mexico's crisis involving over 120,000 missing individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024