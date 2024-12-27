Gruesome Discovery: 12 Bodies Uncovered in Chihuahua Burial Sites
Investigators in Mexico have uncovered 12 bodies in clandestine burial sites in Chihuahua. The skeletal remains were found in Ascencion, originating from drug cartel activities. This discovery adds to Mexico's missing people crisis, with families often forming volunteer groups to search for loved ones.
Authorities in Mexico announced a harrowing find on Thursday, as 12 bodies were unearthed from clandestine burial sites in Chihuahua's northern border region.
The skeletal remains were discovered in the township of Ascencion, located approximately 110 miles west of Ciudad Juarez, near the El Paso, Texas border.
Investigators initiated their search on December 18, eventually uncovering 11 shallow pits containing the bodies, likely linked to drug cartels. The remains are now under forensic examination, a grim reminder of Mexico's crisis involving over 120,000 missing individuals.
