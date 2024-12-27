Gruesome Discovery: 12 Bodies Uncovered in Chihuahua Burial Sites

Authorities in Mexico announced a harrowing find on Thursday, as 12 bodies were unearthed from clandestine burial sites in Chihuahua's northern border region.

The skeletal remains were discovered in the township of Ascencion, located approximately 110 miles west of Ciudad Juarez, near the El Paso, Texas border.

Investigators initiated their search on December 18, eventually uncovering 11 shallow pits containing the bodies, likely linked to drug cartels. The remains are now under forensic examination, a grim reminder of Mexico's crisis involving over 120,000 missing individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)