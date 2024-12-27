Tragic Teen Suicide in Jarcha: A Community in Shock
A 17-year-old boy, Aryan Malik from Jarcha, allegedly committed suicide using his father's pistol while his grandmother was at home. The incident is under investigation by local police, who are considering all aspects of the case. No official complaint has been filed by the family.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old teenager from Jarcha allegedly took his own life by shooting himself with his father's licensed pistol. The incident occurred Friday while his father was away at work and his grandmother was present in the house.
The victim, identified as Aryan Malik, a class 11 student, lived in Chayasa village within the Jarcha police jurisdiction. The local police were alerted about the situation and arrived promptly at the scene to take the body into custody for a post-mortem examination.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Saumya Singh stated that the investigation is ongoing, considering various aspects. As of now, the student's family has not lodged any formal complaint regarding the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- teen
- suicide
- tragedy
- Jarcha
- police
- investigation
- family
- post-mortem
- licensed-pistol
- community-shock
ALSO READ
Ukrainian drone hits police barracks in Russia's Chechnya, injures four
Odisha Police to Repatriate 78 Bangladeshi Fishermen
Tragic Family Dispute: Mother Allegedly Kills Son Over Health Issues in Maharashtra
Teen's Confession: A Tragic Family Drama Unfolds
South Korea's National Assembly votes to impeach the national police chief and the justice minister over martial law, reports AP.