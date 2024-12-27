Gruesome Murder Case in Maharashtra Sparks Caste Tensions
The police custody of NCP's former tehsil chief Vishnu Chate has been extended in connection with the murder of village head Santosh Deshmukh. Chate, arrested for alleged extortion, is one of the seven accused in the kidnapping and murder case, which has intensified caste tensions in Maharashtra.
In a significant development, a court in Maharashtra's Beed district extended the police custody of Vishnu Chate, the former tehsil chief of the Nationalist Congress Party, till January 6. Chate is implicated in the kidnapping and murder of village head Santosh Deshmukh.
Vishnu Chate is the fourth suspect apprehended in this high-profile murder case, appearing before a court in Kej tehsil of Beed district after his police custody ended. Previously arrested individuals include Jairam Chate, Mahesh Kedar, and Pratik Ghule.
The search continues for three more suspects linked to the gruesome murder of Deshmukh, and new details reveal a caste-related undertone to the crime, fueling tensions against the backdrop of the ongoing Maratha quota agitation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
