NATO Increases Baltic Presence Amid Cable Sabotage Suspicion

NATO is reinforcing its security measures in the Baltic Sea following suspicions of sabotage by a Russian-linked vessel. The move comes as Finnish officials investigate whether the ship, Eagle S, damaged power and data cables linking Finland to Estonia.

The Eagle S, flagged in the Cook Islands but tied to Russia's shadow fleet, has been seized by Finnish authority as a part of the investigation. The ship's actions have raised environmental and geopolitical concerns amidst ongoing tensions associated with Russia's defiance of international sanctions.

In a statement, NATO officials emphasized that they remain vigilant against emerging threats, enhancing military presence and exploring new measures to secure undersea infrastructure. This comes in response to recurrent incidents in the Baltic region and has prompted increased collaboration between NATO members.

(With inputs from agencies.)