Amid Airstrikes: WHO Chief Reflects on Narrow Escape in Yemen
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus narrowly escaped an airstrike by Israel on Sanaa International Airport in Yemen targeting the Iran-backed Houthi movement. The attack left six dead and 40 injured. Tedros recounted the ordeal, stressing the urgency for global peace and protection of civilian infrastructure.
WHO's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus narrowly escaped an airstrike this week, when Israel targeted Yemen's Sanaa International Airport as part of their assault on the Iran-backed Houthi movement.
The attack, which took place Thursday, left six people dead and dozens injured, sending shockwaves across the international community. Tedros described the chaotic scene, with explosions sending people frantically running through the airport.
Tedros, who was in Yemen to negotiate the release of U.N. staff, emphasized the need for civilian infrastructure protection and called for global action towards peace, expressing deep concern over escalating global conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
WHO Report Calls for Urgent Action on Financial Protection to Ensure Health Access for All
SC refuses to entertain plea against Goa speaker's decision not to disqualify 8 Congress MLAs who defected to ruling BJP.
SC voices concern over deteriorating health of Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on a fast-unto-death.
It is law of nature that those who spread fear, themselves fall prey to it; BJP now fears debate, criticism: Priyanka Gandhi.
Tragedy Strikes Gaza: Families Mourn After Airstrike