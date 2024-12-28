Left Menu

Amid Airstrikes: WHO Chief Reflects on Narrow Escape in Yemen

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus narrowly escaped an airstrike by Israel on Sanaa International Airport in Yemen targeting the Iran-backed Houthi movement. The attack left six dead and 40 injured. Tedros recounted the ordeal, stressing the urgency for global peace and protection of civilian infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 04:20 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 04:20 IST
Amid Airstrikes: WHO Chief Reflects on Narrow Escape in Yemen

WHO's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus narrowly escaped an airstrike this week, when Israel targeted Yemen's Sanaa International Airport as part of their assault on the Iran-backed Houthi movement.

The attack, which took place Thursday, left six people dead and dozens injured, sending shockwaves across the international community. Tedros described the chaotic scene, with explosions sending people frantically running through the airport.

Tedros, who was in Yemen to negotiate the release of U.N. staff, emphasized the need for civilian infrastructure protection and called for global action towards peace, expressing deep concern over escalating global conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024