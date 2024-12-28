Amid Airstrikes: WHO Chief Reflects on Narrow Escape in Yemen

WHO's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus narrowly escaped an airstrike this week, when Israel targeted Yemen's Sanaa International Airport as part of their assault on the Iran-backed Houthi movement.

The attack, which took place Thursday, left six people dead and dozens injured, sending shockwaves across the international community. Tedros described the chaotic scene, with explosions sending people frantically running through the airport.

Tedros, who was in Yemen to negotiate the release of U.N. staff, emphasized the need for civilian infrastructure protection and called for global action towards peace, expressing deep concern over escalating global conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)