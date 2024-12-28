Left Menu

Manipur Unrest: CM Condemns Militant Attacks in Imphal East

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned militant attacks in Imphal East. The attacks injured civilians and a video journalist. Singh urged calm and unity. Security forces have been deployed to stabilize the area. Adequate medical aid is being provided to the injured victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 28-12-2024 09:17 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 09:17 IST
In a recent surge of violence, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has strongly condemned the militant attacks in the Thamnapokpi and Sanasabi areas of Imphal East district. The unsettling incidents have left four individuals wounded, including a video journalist.

Singh, expressing his disapproval on social media platform X, highlighted the unprovoked attacks by Kuki militants as a direct assault on peace and harmony. He emphasized the need for calm and unity among the people while announcing that additional security forces have been dispatched to the affected regions.

Amid the chaos, a video journalist, identified as L Kabichandra, sustained a bullet injury, likely from a sniper, while covering the incident. Security forces responded to the firing, and adequate medical assistance is being extended to those injured. The government critiques underline the necessity for coordinated efforts among central forces and state police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

