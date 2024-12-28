Maharashtra ATS Cracks Down on Illegal Entry

In a determined effort to curb illegal immigration, Maharashtra's Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) apprehended 13 Bangladeshi nationals for entering India without legal documents. The arrests were part of a special drive launched by the ATS.

According to an official statement on Friday, the operation involved local law enforcement agencies in Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Sholapur, leading to the arrests within the past 24 hours. Among those detained were seven men and six women.

The apprehended individuals are facing charges under the Foreigners Act among other laws, after authorities revealed they had acquired Indian identity documents such as Aadhaar cards through forged means.

(With inputs from agencies.)