Fatal Incident in Rohtas: Mystery Surrounds Police Involvement
A shooting incident in Bihar's Rohtas district left one man dead and another injured. Police, who are investigating, collected forensic evidence at the scene. The deceased's family claims police involvement. The injured are stable, and a recovered air gun adds to the incident's complexity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sasaram | Updated: 28-12-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 16:46 IST
- Country:
- India
A man succumbed and another is in critical care following a shooting by unidentified assailants in Bihar’s Rohtas district, as confirmed by police on Saturday.
The incident occurred late Friday night near Kargahar More, overseen by the Town police station jurisdiction. The deceased was identified as Badal.
On reaching the site, police discovered Badal and another individual with gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to hospital, where Badal was pronounced dead. The surviving victim is reportedly stable, but Badal's family alleges a police bullet was responsible, demanding thorough investigation.
