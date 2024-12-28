Fatal Incident in Rohtas: Mystery Surrounds Police Involvement

A man succumbed and another is in critical care following a shooting by unidentified assailants in Bihar’s Rohtas district, as confirmed by police on Saturday.

The incident occurred late Friday night near Kargahar More, overseen by the Town police station jurisdiction. The deceased was identified as Badal.

On reaching the site, police discovered Badal and another individual with gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to hospital, where Badal was pronounced dead. The surviving victim is reportedly stable, but Badal's family alleges a police bullet was responsible, demanding thorough investigation.

