Left Menu

Fatal Incident in Rohtas: Mystery Surrounds Police Involvement

A shooting incident in Bihar's Rohtas district left one man dead and another injured. Police, who are investigating, collected forensic evidence at the scene. The deceased's family claims police involvement. The injured are stable, and a recovered air gun adds to the incident's complexity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sasaram | Updated: 28-12-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 16:46 IST
Fatal Incident in Rohtas: Mystery Surrounds Police Involvement
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A man succumbed and another is in critical care following a shooting by unidentified assailants in Bihar’s Rohtas district, as confirmed by police on Saturday.

The incident occurred late Friday night near Kargahar More, overseen by the Town police station jurisdiction. The deceased was identified as Badal.

On reaching the site, police discovered Badal and another individual with gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to hospital, where Badal was pronounced dead. The surviving victim is reportedly stable, but Badal's family alleges a police bullet was responsible, demanding thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024