Punjab's Rural Revival: Land Reclamation and Development Push

The Punjab government has successfully reclaimed 12,809 acres of land from encroachments, handing it over to panchayats as part of a campaign initiated in 2022. This land, valued at over Rs 3,080 crore, is playing a crucial role in various development projects, as stated by Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond.

A significant portion of this land, approximately 6,000 acres, has been leased out, generating an annual income of Rs 10.76 crore. In parallel, the rural development and panchayats department auctioned an impressive 1.36 lakh acres of 'shamlat' for Rs 469 crore this financial year. E-auctions of livestock markets further contributed Rs 93.90 crore, showcasing the department's strategic use of reclaimed resources.

Further efforts under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) aim to complete 18,000 homes by fiscal year-end, with another 25,000 planned for 2025-26. Alongside housing initiatives, community enhancements are evident with the establishment of libraries, facilitated loans for self-help groups, employment generation under MGNREGA, and the construction of sports grounds, reflecting a comprehensive rural development framework.

