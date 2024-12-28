Left Menu

Kolkata Bolsters Security Amidst Infiltration Concerns

Heightened security measures were implemented in Kolkata following the arrest of two Bangladeshi infiltrators. Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma announced plans to increase police presence, verify employee backgrounds in hotels, and monitor documents for fraud prevention. Concerns about illegal immigration have prompted coordinated efforts with the Ministry of External Affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-12-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 18:26 IST
In response to recent arrests of Bangladeshi infiltrators in Kolkata, city authorities have intensified security procedures ahead of the New Year celebrations. Kolkata's Police Commissioner, Manoj Kumar Verma, confirmed the deployment of 4,500 police personnel as part of these heightened measures.

Targeted operations have been intensified, with police surveilling hotels and guest houses to ensure background checks of employees are in place. Watch towers are being utilized to monitor large crowds, with traffic police maintaining vigilance against reckless driving incidents.

Amidst worries about illegal immigrants obtaining Indian passports through fake documentation, a collaborative effort is underway involving city police, passport offices, and the Ministry of External Affairs to curb such instances. Recent arrests highlight ongoing challenges in tackling infiltration and document fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

