Lebanon Expels Syrian Officers Amidst Border Crackdown

Lebanon has expelled approximately 70 Syrian officers and soldiers who crossed into its territory illegally, according to a Lebanese security official and a war monitor. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights indicated that these officers were returned to Syria and detained by its new ruling authorities.

This development comes amid a significant crackdown by Syria's new government on remnants of the toppled Assad regime. The operation has focused on regions near the porous Lebanon-Syria border. The officers were reportedly apprehended in a truck in Jbeil, Lebanon, during a local inspection.

Lebanese and Syrian officials have not provided further comments on this incident. Reports indicate that prominent figures such as Rifaat al-Assad have recently left Lebanon, highlighting increasing tensions and movements post-Assad's regime collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)