Lebanon Expels Syrian Officers Amidst Border Crackdown

Lebanon expelled around 70 Syrian officers and soldiers after they entered illegally. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that returnees were detained by new Syrian authorities. A crackdown is ongoing against Assad regime remnants near the Lebanon-Syria border. Key figures fled amidst heightened tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 20:18 IST
Lebanon has expelled approximately 70 Syrian officers and soldiers who crossed into its territory illegally, according to a Lebanese security official and a war monitor. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights indicated that these officers were returned to Syria and detained by its new ruling authorities.

This development comes amid a significant crackdown by Syria's new government on remnants of the toppled Assad regime. The operation has focused on regions near the porous Lebanon-Syria border. The officers were reportedly apprehended in a truck in Jbeil, Lebanon, during a local inspection.

Lebanese and Syrian officials have not provided further comments on this incident. Reports indicate that prominent figures such as Rifaat al-Assad have recently left Lebanon, highlighting increasing tensions and movements post-Assad's regime collapse.

