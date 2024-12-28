Alarming Surge in Synthetic Drug Use Among Mangaluru Youth
Synthetic drug use among students in Mangaluru has dramatically increased, with police confiscating nearly three times more drugs in 2024 compared to 2023. Police efforts include raids, awareness programs, and strict legal action. MDMA is notably more accessible, complicating anti-drug measures.
An alarming rise in synthetic drug use, particularly among students, has been observed in Mangaluru over the past year. Police reports indicate a significant haul of 7.3 kg of synthetic drugs worth Rs 6.59 crore in 2024, nearly triple that of last year.
Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal highlighted the increasing accessibility of Methylenedioxy Methamphetamine (MDMA) among the youth. The colorful tablets and capsules have contributed to a spike in both trafficking and consumption.
This year, 1,372 individuals have been arrested for drug-related offenses, marking a substantial increase from 2023's tally of 948 arrests. In response, the police have intensified efforts, conducting raids within prisons and partnering with social organizations to spread awareness about the perils of drug abuse. Legal measures have been robust, leveraging the Goonda Act and district-exile tactics against repeat offenders.
