Alarming Surge in Synthetic Drug Use Among Mangaluru Youth

An alarming rise in synthetic drug use, particularly among students, has been observed in Mangaluru over the past year. Police reports indicate a significant haul of 7.3 kg of synthetic drugs worth Rs 6.59 crore in 2024, nearly triple that of last year.

Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal highlighted the increasing accessibility of Methylenedioxy Methamphetamine (MDMA) among the youth. The colorful tablets and capsules have contributed to a spike in both trafficking and consumption.

This year, 1,372 individuals have been arrested for drug-related offenses, marking a substantial increase from 2023's tally of 948 arrests. In response, the police have intensified efforts, conducting raids within prisons and partnering with social organizations to spread awareness about the perils of drug abuse. Legal measures have been robust, leveraging the Goonda Act and district-exile tactics against repeat offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)