Left Menu

Alarming Surge in Synthetic Drug Use Among Mangaluru Youth

Synthetic drug use among students in Mangaluru has dramatically increased, with police confiscating nearly three times more drugs in 2024 compared to 2023. Police efforts include raids, awareness programs, and strict legal action. MDMA is notably more accessible, complicating anti-drug measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 28-12-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 21:06 IST
Alarming Surge in Synthetic Drug Use Among Mangaluru Youth
  • Country:
  • India

An alarming rise in synthetic drug use, particularly among students, has been observed in Mangaluru over the past year. Police reports indicate a significant haul of 7.3 kg of synthetic drugs worth Rs 6.59 crore in 2024, nearly triple that of last year.

Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal highlighted the increasing accessibility of Methylenedioxy Methamphetamine (MDMA) among the youth. The colorful tablets and capsules have contributed to a spike in both trafficking and consumption.

This year, 1,372 individuals have been arrested for drug-related offenses, marking a substantial increase from 2023's tally of 948 arrests. In response, the police have intensified efforts, conducting raids within prisons and partnering with social organizations to spread awareness about the perils of drug abuse. Legal measures have been robust, leveraging the Goonda Act and district-exile tactics against repeat offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
2
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024