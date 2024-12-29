Left Menu

Dramatic 16-Hour Rescue Saves Boy from 140-Feet Borewell

Sumit Meena, a 10-year-old boy, fell into a 140-feet borewell in Guna district, Madhya Pradesh. After a 16-hour rescue operation involving a parallel pit, he was safely extracted and taken to the hospital. His condition is currently under medical evaluation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 29-12-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 10:32 IST
Dramatic 16-Hour Rescue Saves Boy from 140-Feet Borewell
Boy
  • Country:
  • India

A 10-year-old boy named Sumit Meena was rescued after a 16-hour ordeal in a borewell located in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district. The boy accidentally slipped into the 140-feet shaft while playing in Pipliya village under Raghogarh assembly segment on Saturday.

Officials reported that he was extracted at around 9.30 am on Sunday morning after an all-night rescue effort, which involved digging a parallel pit to reach him. He was immediately taken to a local hospital under life support, with his condition yet to be confirmed by medical staff.

The operation was supported by an NDRF team from Bhopal. The borewell lacked casing as it hadn't struck water, contributing to the accident. His disappearance had prompted a frantic search by his family, leading to the discovery of his whereabouts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
2
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024