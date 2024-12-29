Dramatic 16-Hour Rescue Saves Boy from 140-Feet Borewell

A 10-year-old boy named Sumit Meena was rescued after a 16-hour ordeal in a borewell located in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district. The boy accidentally slipped into the 140-feet shaft while playing in Pipliya village under Raghogarh assembly segment on Saturday.

Officials reported that he was extracted at around 9.30 am on Sunday morning after an all-night rescue effort, which involved digging a parallel pit to reach him. He was immediately taken to a local hospital under life support, with his condition yet to be confirmed by medical staff.

The operation was supported by an NDRF team from Bhopal. The borewell lacked casing as it hadn't struck water, contributing to the accident. His disappearance had prompted a frantic search by his family, leading to the discovery of his whereabouts.

(With inputs from agencies.)