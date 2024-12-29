Left Menu

Tragic Electrocution of Children Raises Safety Concerns in Rajasthan

Three children tragically died due to electrocution in separate incidents in Kota and Jhalawar, Rajasthan. In Kota, 11-year-old Karan was electrocuted while trying to retrieve a kite from power lines. In Jhalawar, Devkaran Meena and Yash Bagri died when a high-tension wire fell on them. Complaints of negligence have been filed against the power company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 29-12-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 22:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a series of tragic incidents in Rajasthan, three children have lost their lives due to electrocution in Kota and Jhalawar. The first incident occurred in Teachers Colony, Kota, where 11-year-old Karan suffered a fatal shock while attempting to pull down a kite tangled in power lines. His brother, Rahul, aged 9, also received an electric shock but has since been discharged from the hospital, according to local police.

The incident has prompted the registration of a formal case. The police have returned the body to Karan's family following the post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, in Jhalawar, young Devkaran Meena, aged 10, and Yash Bagri, aged 8, were electrocuted when a high-tension wire collapsed in a field where they were playing. They were rushed to a local hospital but were declared dead on arrival, as detailed by local authorities.

Families of the victims have lodged complaints against the local power company, alleging negligence. The police have registered FIRs in both cases and are investigating the circumstances surrounding these tragic events. The incidents have sparked concerns regarding public safety and the maintenance of power lines across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

