Controversial Arrest of Hindu Monk Sparks Diplomatic Tension

A call for the immediate release of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a Hindu monk, was made by a minority group in Bangladesh on Sunday. They claim the sedition case against him is false and harassing, as reported by media outlets.

Das, previously a leader within ISKCON, was detained at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on November 25. A Chattogram court denied his bail, linking him to charges of sedition for allegedly disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag. His court hearing is scheduled for January 2, 2025.

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBCOP) issued a statement demanding the release of Das and others arrested in the case, as per Prothom Alo. The arrest has affected diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and India, which have worsened since India's partner, Bangladesh's interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, took power following unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)