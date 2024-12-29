Left Menu

Controversial Arrest of Hindu Monk Sparks Diplomatic Tension

A minority group in Bangladesh demands the release of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a Hindu monk facing sedition charges. Das's arrest has strained Bangladesh-India relations, with a hearing set for January 2025. The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council calls the charges false and harassing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 29-12-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 23:25 IST
Controversial Arrest of Hindu Monk Sparks Diplomatic Tension
Chinmoy Krishna Das
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

A call for the immediate release of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a Hindu monk, was made by a minority group in Bangladesh on Sunday. They claim the sedition case against him is false and harassing, as reported by media outlets.

Das, previously a leader within ISKCON, was detained at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on November 25. A Chattogram court denied his bail, linking him to charges of sedition for allegedly disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag. His court hearing is scheduled for January 2, 2025.

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBCOP) issued a statement demanding the release of Das and others arrested in the case, as per Prothom Alo. The arrest has affected diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and India, which have worsened since India's partner, Bangladesh's interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, took power following unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
3

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024