Left Menu

Tragedy in Nava Raipur: CAF Official's Untimely Death

A 45-year-old CAF official, Anil Singh Gaharwar, took his life using his service weapon in Nava Raipur. The incident occurred at his barrack under Rakhi police station. Gaharwar's family from Durg has been informed, and efforts are underway to determine the reason behind his suicide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 29-12-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 23:33 IST
Tragedy in Nava Raipur: CAF Official's Untimely Death
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Nava Raipur on Sunday as a 45-year-old Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) official, Anil Singh Gaharwar, reportedly ended his life using his service weapon. The event transpired around 8 pm at his barrack, located within the Police Headquarters under Rakhi police station limits, according to police reports.

After gunshots were heard, Gaharwar's colleagues hurried to his room, discovering him deceased. The deceased, who was a company commander, hailed from Madhya Pradesh. His family currently resides in the Durg district and has been notified of the tragic event.

Further investigations are set to commence to uncover the exact reasons behind Gaharwar's suicide, pending the arrival of his family in Nava Raipur. Authorities are prioritizing efforts to gain insights into the motive behind this heartbreaking incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
3

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024