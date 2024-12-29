Tragedy in Nava Raipur: CAF Official's Untimely Death

A tragic incident unfolded in Nava Raipur on Sunday as a 45-year-old Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) official, Anil Singh Gaharwar, reportedly ended his life using his service weapon. The event transpired around 8 pm at his barrack, located within the Police Headquarters under Rakhi police station limits, according to police reports.

After gunshots were heard, Gaharwar's colleagues hurried to his room, discovering him deceased. The deceased, who was a company commander, hailed from Madhya Pradesh. His family currently resides in the Durg district and has been notified of the tragic event.

Further investigations are set to commence to uncover the exact reasons behind Gaharwar's suicide, pending the arrival of his family in Nava Raipur. Authorities are prioritizing efforts to gain insights into the motive behind this heartbreaking incident.

