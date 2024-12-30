Left Menu

Ukraine Thwarts Russian Drone Offensive

Ukraine's air defense successfully intercepted 21 out of 43 drones dispatched by Russia in a significant overnight assault across six regions. Meanwhile, Ukrainian electronic warfare efforts reportedly caused 22 other drones to be 'lost'. Drone debris caused damage to homes in Kharkiv and Odesa regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 30-12-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 12:47 IST
Ukraine Thwarts Russian Drone Offensive
Ukrainian soldiers Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a coordinated defensive effort, Ukraine's air force shot down 21 of 43 drones launched by Russia in a nighttime attack targeting six regions. The incident underscores Ukraine's enhanced reliance on electronic warfare to disrupt Russian drone activities.

The Ukrainian air force confirmed the interception while indicating that 22 additional drones were either misdirected or spoofed by their electronic tactics. This shifting strategy highlights the evolving landscape of modern warfare.

Despite the successes, remnants of destroyed drones caused damage to residential structures in the Kharkiv and Odesa regions, drawing attention to the collateral impact on civilians in the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol in martial law probe, reports AP.

South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk...

 Global
2
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

AI’s moral dilemma: Fixing the blame game in tech failures

A global call for equity: Fixing bias in AI-driven healthcare

AI-powered e-commerce: Driving innovation and personalized experiences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024