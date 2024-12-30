Ukraine Thwarts Russian Drone Offensive

In a coordinated defensive effort, Ukraine's air force shot down 21 of 43 drones launched by Russia in a nighttime attack targeting six regions. The incident underscores Ukraine's enhanced reliance on electronic warfare to disrupt Russian drone activities.

The Ukrainian air force confirmed the interception while indicating that 22 additional drones were either misdirected or spoofed by their electronic tactics. This shifting strategy highlights the evolving landscape of modern warfare.

Despite the successes, remnants of destroyed drones caused damage to residential structures in the Kharkiv and Odesa regions, drawing attention to the collateral impact on civilians in the ongoing conflict.

