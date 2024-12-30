Contractor Suicide Case Sparks Political Turmoil in Karnataka
The Karnataka government has entrusted the CID to investigate the alleged suicide of contractor Sachin Panchal. Accusations have targeted Minister Priyank Kharge's aide, prompting the probe. The incident has ignited political tensions, with calls for clarity and accountability reaching a fever pitch.
The Karnataka government has taken significant action by assigning the contractor suicide case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), as confirmed by state Home Minister G Parameshwara this Monday.
The case, which involves grave allegations against Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge, has stirred political controversy. The BJP has accused Kharge's close aide, Raju Kapanur, of driving Sachin Panchal to his tragic death.
Panchal's suicide note alleges coercion and death threats to pay a large sum, claims denied by Kapanur. Minister Kharge, who was not named in the note, has also urged for a thorough inquiry to uncover the full truth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
