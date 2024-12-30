Corruption Allegations Shake Bihar PSC Exam as Protests Intensify

Amid mounting tensions, Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, has accused high-level corruption in the Bihar PSC exams, claiming that large sums of money changed hands for job postings. His allegations have prompted further calls for the cancellation of the controversial examination.

Kishor criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for remaining silent despite the ongoing protests. Demonstrators, facing harsh conditions and police action, demand a fair and transparent process. The silence of the Chief Minister is drawing ire from the protesting candidates and political opponents alike.

The renewed outcry over the exams comes after claims of leaked question papers disrupted earlier tests. While the Bihar Public Service Commission perceives these as conspiracies, Kishor awaits a constructive outcome from forthcoming discussions between Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena and candidate representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)