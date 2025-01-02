UK Cracks Down on Human Smugglers with Toughened Laws

The UK government has announced robust new measures to curb illegal migration and dismantle people smuggling networks, marking a significant policy shift. The new laws, including travel bans and social media restrictions for suspects, aim to enhance border security.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper stated that these measures would empower law enforcement to target and dismantle organized immigration crime networks. The policy is part of the government's comprehensive 'plan for change' to bolster border security.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, emphasizing the severity of the situation, prioritized tackling smuggling networks following a sharp rise in illegal Channel crossings. Data shows over 36,800 people attempted this perilous journey last year, many losing their lives. New interim serious crime prevention orders are set to expedite law enforcement's handling of these cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)