Left Menu

UK Cracks Down on Human Smugglers with Toughened Laws

The UK government is introducing strict new laws to combat illegal migration and disrupt people smuggling networks. Measures include travel bans and phone restrictions for suspects, aiming to dismantle organized crime. This forms part of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's prioritized efforts against rising illegal Channel crossings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 13:52 IST
UK Cracks Down on Human Smugglers with Toughened Laws
Keir Starmer Image Credit: Wikipedia

The UK government has announced robust new measures to curb illegal migration and dismantle people smuggling networks, marking a significant policy shift. The new laws, including travel bans and social media restrictions for suspects, aim to enhance border security.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper stated that these measures would empower law enforcement to target and dismantle organized immigration crime networks. The policy is part of the government's comprehensive 'plan for change' to bolster border security.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, emphasizing the severity of the situation, prioritized tackling smuggling networks following a sharp rise in illegal Channel crossings. Data shows over 36,800 people attempted this perilous journey last year, many losing their lives. New interim serious crime prevention orders are set to expedite law enforcement's handling of these cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025