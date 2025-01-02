UK Cracks Down on Human Smugglers with Toughened Laws
The UK government is introducing strict new laws to combat illegal migration and disrupt people smuggling networks. Measures include travel bans and phone restrictions for suspects, aiming to dismantle organized crime. This forms part of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's prioritized efforts against rising illegal Channel crossings.
The UK government has announced robust new measures to curb illegal migration and dismantle people smuggling networks, marking a significant policy shift. The new laws, including travel bans and social media restrictions for suspects, aim to enhance border security.
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper stated that these measures would empower law enforcement to target and dismantle organized immigration crime networks. The policy is part of the government's comprehensive 'plan for change' to bolster border security.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer, emphasizing the severity of the situation, prioritized tackling smuggling networks following a sharp rise in illegal Channel crossings. Data shows over 36,800 people attempted this perilous journey last year, many losing their lives. New interim serious crime prevention orders are set to expedite law enforcement's handling of these cases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Salvini's Trial: A Test of Human Rights vs. Border Security
Bosnia Edges Closer to EU Border Security with Frontex Agreement
BSF ADG Evaluates Border Security in Tripura
Keir Starmer Taps Peter Mandelson as New UK Ambassador to US
"What is the central IB doing?": Kunal Ghosh raises concerns over border security