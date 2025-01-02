Montenegro Mourns Tragic Mass Shooting in Cetinje
A mass shooting in Cetinje, Montenegro, claimed 12 lives before the perpetrator, Aleksandar Aco Martinovic, died from self-inflicted injuries. The tragedy, one of the worst in the nation's history, sparked a national debate on implementing stricter gun control amid its deep-rooted gun culture.
In one of Montenegro's deadliest mass shootings, Aleksandar Aco Martinovic, 45, killed 12 people in the town of Cetinje before succumbing to self-inflicted injuries. The rampage began after a brawl at a restaurant, where Martinovic initially killed four people.
Continuing his attack, Martinovic, reportedly under the influence and known for illegal weapons possession, killed eight more individuals, including two children, at various locations. Police cornered him near his home, where he attempted suicide and later died en route to the hospital.
The massacre has prompted calls for stricter firearm regulations within the Western Balkans, a region still awash with weapons from the 1990s conflicts. Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajic declared a national mourning period, while authorities consider a complete firearms ban amid cultural resistance.
