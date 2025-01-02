Desperate Bid to Save Indian Nurse from Yemeni Execution

The fate of Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse facing a death sentence in Yemen, hangs in the balance as her family and human rights activists seek urgent clemency. Yemeni President Rashad al-Alimi confirmed the sentence for her alleged involvement in the murder of Yemeni national Talal Abdo Mahdi.

Priya has been detained since 2017. Despite strained diplomatic ties between India and Yemen, the 'Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council' remains hopeful, banking on blood money to secure her pardon. Babu John, a council member, has been instrumental in orchestrating the appeal process and negotiating the diya.

Priya's family has borne significant hardships, including financial debt from a failed Yemeni clinic. Her husband, Tomy Thomas, is now the sole breadwinner, caring for their daughter and managing family debts. With escalating urgency, Priya's mother has made an emotional appeal for intervention to save her daughter from impending execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)