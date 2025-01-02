Left Menu

Desperate Bid to Save Indian Nurse from Yemeni Execution

Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse, faces a confirmed death sentence in Yemen for allegedly murdering a Yemeni national. Efforts led by her family and activists focus on securing a pardon through blood money, with urgent diplomatic intervention needed. Complex legal negotiations continue amid financial and personal challenges faced by her family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 02-01-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 16:24 IST
Desperate Bid to Save Indian Nurse from Yemeni Execution
  • Country:
  • India

The fate of Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse facing a death sentence in Yemen, hangs in the balance as her family and human rights activists seek urgent clemency. Yemeni President Rashad al-Alimi confirmed the sentence for her alleged involvement in the murder of Yemeni national Talal Abdo Mahdi.

Priya has been detained since 2017. Despite strained diplomatic ties between India and Yemen, the 'Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council' remains hopeful, banking on blood money to secure her pardon. Babu John, a council member, has been instrumental in orchestrating the appeal process and negotiating the diya.

Priya's family has borne significant hardships, including financial debt from a failed Yemeni clinic. Her husband, Tomy Thomas, is now the sole breadwinner, caring for their daughter and managing family debts. With escalating urgency, Priya's mother has made an emotional appeal for intervention to save her daughter from impending execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025