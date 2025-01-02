Left Menu

Outcry at Engineering College: Calls for Justice Amid Video Recording Scandal

Protests erupted at a private engineering college in Medchal over allegations of video recordings in a hostel washroom. Authorities are investigating, while the Telangana State Commission for Women demands swift action. Five suspects have been detained, though no incriminating videos were found so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-01-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 17:39 IST
A protest has erupted at a private engineering college in Medchal near Hyderabad, following allegations from female students that their videos were being surreptitiously recorded from the hostel washroom, according to police reports on Thursday.

The Telangana State Commission for Women, led by Chairperson Nerella Sharada, has instructed the Cyberabad police commissioner to conduct an impartial investigation and provide an 'Action Taken Report' promptly.

The protest saw student organizations joining forces, with demonstrators breaching the college gates and calling for justice. Police have detained five individuals, but reviews of their mobile phones yielded no evidence of video recordings thus far. A formal investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

