Left Menu

Path to Radicalization: The Complex Story of Shamsud-Din Jabbar

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a former U.S. Army veteran and Deloitte employee, was radicalized by Islamic State, leading him to kill 14 people with a truck in New Orleans on New Year's Day. Despite his age and background, his radicalization journey remains unclear, highlighting ongoing terrorist recruitment challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 06:18 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 06:18 IST
Path to Radicalization: The Complex Story of Shamsud-Din Jabbar

Authorities continue to investigate how Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a former U.S. Army veteran and Deloitte employee, became radicalized by Islamic State. Jabbar killed 14 people with a truck attack in New Orleans on New Year's Day, leaving experts puzzled by his transformation.

The FBI's examination revealed Jabbar made videos supporting Islamic State, claiming to have joined them earlier. His half-brother, Abdur Jabbar, expressed shock, as Jabbar had abandoned Islam in his youth only to renew his faith later. This transformation does not fit typical radicalization patterns.

Experts point to online recruitment tactics used by organizations like Islamic State, leveraging encrypted communications and social media to attract followers. Despite ongoing military pressure, extremist groups maintain recruiting efforts, continuing to inspire lone attackers worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025