Path to Radicalization: The Complex Story of Shamsud-Din Jabbar
Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a former U.S. Army veteran and Deloitte employee, was radicalized by Islamic State, leading him to kill 14 people with a truck in New Orleans on New Year's Day. Despite his age and background, his radicalization journey remains unclear, highlighting ongoing terrorist recruitment challenges.
Authorities continue to investigate how Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a former U.S. Army veteran and Deloitte employee, became radicalized by Islamic State. Jabbar killed 14 people with a truck attack in New Orleans on New Year's Day, leaving experts puzzled by his transformation.
The FBI's examination revealed Jabbar made videos supporting Islamic State, claiming to have joined them earlier. His half-brother, Abdur Jabbar, expressed shock, as Jabbar had abandoned Islam in his youth only to renew his faith later. This transformation does not fit typical radicalization patterns.
Experts point to online recruitment tactics used by organizations like Islamic State, leveraging encrypted communications and social media to attract followers. Despite ongoing military pressure, extremist groups maintain recruiting efforts, continuing to inspire lone attackers worldwide.
