Tumult in South Korea: Yoon's Compound Amid Tension

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces an unprecedented arrest amid protests and heightened security at his compound. Under investigation for insurrection following a martial law attempt, Yoon's arrest represents a significant moment in South Korean politics. His impeachment is under review, while legal challenges arise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 07:41 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 07:41 IST
Authorities entered the compound of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday, executing an unprecedented arrest warrant. Surrounded by protestors, they faced resistance from presidential security forces. Yoon's investigation for insurrection follows a shocking martial law attempt, a first if he gets arrested while in office.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) led a team, attempting to execute the warrant. Despite entry challenges, including blocked driveways and security cordons, some officials accessed the compound. Challenges continue with the Presidential Security Service hindering investigations.

The situation remains tense as the arrest warrant is valid until January 6, and Yoon's future is uncertain with ongoing impeachment proceedings. Allegations of abuses of power against Yoon and his former defense minister mark a contentious chapter in South Korea's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

