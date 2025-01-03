Maharashtra Targets Bogus Beneficiaries in 'Ladki Bahin Yojana'

The Maharashtra government has initiated action against alleged bogus beneficiaries of the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana'. The government plans to cross-check information with the Income Tax and Transport Departments to verify these claims.

Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare announced on Thursday that the government would focus solely on addressing complaints concerning fraudulent beneficiaries. The scheme, launched by the Eknath Shinde-led government, provides eligible women a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500.

Complaints have arisen from various districts, prompting officials to begin a cross-verification process. Tatkare emphasized that there is no sweeping drive against beneficiaries, only targeted scrutiny to ensure compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)