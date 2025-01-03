Left Menu

Maharashtra Targets Bogus Beneficiaries in 'Ladki Bahin Yojana'

The Maharashtra government is addressing complaints regarding bogus beneficiaries of the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' by verifying information with the Income Tax and Transport Departments. This move follows concerns about fraudulent claims and duplicate applications. Cross-verification across districts has been initiated to ensure eligibility compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2025 08:50 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 08:50 IST
Maharashtra Targets Bogus Beneficiaries in 'Ladki Bahin Yojana'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has initiated action against alleged bogus beneficiaries of the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana'. The government plans to cross-check information with the Income Tax and Transport Departments to verify these claims.

Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare announced on Thursday that the government would focus solely on addressing complaints concerning fraudulent beneficiaries. The scheme, launched by the Eknath Shinde-led government, provides eligible women a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500.

Complaints have arisen from various districts, prompting officials to begin a cross-verification process. Tatkare emphasized that there is no sweeping drive against beneficiaries, only targeted scrutiny to ensure compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025