Mystifying Tragedy: The Death of Puneet Khurana

The Delhi Police are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of Puneet Khurana, a cafe owner who died by suicide. Investigations include questioning family and friends, and examining a video he recorded alleging harassment. Viral social media content has intensified public interest in the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 10:02 IST
The Delhi Police are set to question the family and in-laws of Puneet Khurana, a cafe owner who recently died by suicide in northwest Delhi's Model Town area, according to sources on Friday.

An investigative team plans to visit Khurana's home, engaging with his acquaintances to gather information essential to the case.

Police reports reveal that Khurana left a 54-minute video on his mobile phone before taking his life, with segments circulating on social media emphasizing his depression and detailed grievances.

Authorities suspect several videos have gained significant online attention.

The police stated, "We are verifying all details. We've assembled multiple teams to delve deeper into the situation. These teams will interrogate his wife, in-laws, and friends."

Puneet Khurana had been found dead at his residence on Tuesday. His family accuses his wife's family of harassment, as confirmed by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

