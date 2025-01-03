Left Menu

Political Turmoil: The Standoff at Seoul's Presidential Compound

South Korean presidential guards and military troops blocked the arrest of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol amidst a six-hour standoff in Seoul. Accused of insurrection, Yoon avoided arrest despite a court-issued warrant. The ongoing investigation raises critical questions about political stability and public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 12:47 IST
Yoon Suk Yeol

In a dramatic turn of events, South Korea's presidential guards and military forces thwarted an attempt to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol. The standoff lasted six hours inside Yoon's Seoul residence, where he faces criminal investigation for insurrection following an unexpected martial law bid.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) cited heavy resistance from Yoon's supporters and security personnel as a barrier to executing the arrest warrant. The warrant is a first for a sitting president. Despite the tense confrontation, no weapons were drawn during the standoff.

The impasse ended without Yoon's arrest, prompting further legal actions against security heads. The investigation, alongside Yoon's impeachment case, underscores significant political upheaval as South Korea gears up for potential resolutions in the coming weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

