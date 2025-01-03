China's Diplomatic Tradition in Africa Continues

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi will embark on a diplomatic tour across Namibia, the Republic of the Congo, Chad, and Nigeria from January 5 to 11. The announcement was made by China's foreign ministry on Friday, reinforcing a long-standing tradition.

This journey will mark the 35th consecutive year that China's foreign minister has made Africa his first overseas destination at the start of the year. This was confirmed by Mao Ning, the foreign ministry's spokesperson, who highlighted the significance of maintaining strong Sino-African relations.

Notably, in 2024, Wang Yi also paid visits to Tunisia, Togo, and Cote d'Ivoire, further indicating China's continued commitment to building ties with African nations.

