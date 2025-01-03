Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Pithampur Over Union Carbide Waste Disposal

Amid a bandh call in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, protests have erupted against the disposal of Union Carbide waste. Two men set themselves afire during the demonstration, leading to hospitalisation. Meanwhile, the long-pending waste disposal has drawn criticism from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, urging immediate action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhar | Updated: 03-01-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 14:19 IST
Protests Erupt in Pithampur Over Union Carbide Waste Disposal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Protests have intensified in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, following the proposed disposal of 337 tonnes of Union Carbide waste. The tension escalated dramatically when two men reportedly set themselves on fire during demonstrations, as alarmed eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes.

The incidents unfolded amid a bandh call by 'Pithampur Bachao Samiti', which has rallied against the waste incineration plan. This united action has seen shops and markets shutting their doors in a show of solidarity. Protesters fear the incineration poses severe risks to the town's people and environment.

The discussion has taken a political turn with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav addressing concerns and urging against politicizing the issue, claiming the waste is largely non-hazardous. Despite heavy police deployment, the agitation underscores persistent apprehensions stemming from the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025