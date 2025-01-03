Protests Erupt in Pithampur Over Union Carbide Waste Disposal

Protests have intensified in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, following the proposed disposal of 337 tonnes of Union Carbide waste. The tension escalated dramatically when two men reportedly set themselves on fire during demonstrations, as alarmed eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes.

The incidents unfolded amid a bandh call by 'Pithampur Bachao Samiti', which has rallied against the waste incineration plan. This united action has seen shops and markets shutting their doors in a show of solidarity. Protesters fear the incineration poses severe risks to the town's people and environment.

The discussion has taken a political turn with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav addressing concerns and urging against politicizing the issue, claiming the waste is largely non-hazardous. Despite heavy police deployment, the agitation underscores persistent apprehensions stemming from the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy.

