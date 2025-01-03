Legal Showdown: Tahawwur Rana's Last Stand Against Extradition

Tahawwur Rana, a convict associated with the devastating 2008 Mumbai attacks, faces potential extradition to India. His legal team has urged the US Supreme Court to reconsider a lower court's decision, citing the principle of double jeopardy, which prohibits retrying charges previously adjudicated in another trial.

India demands Rana's extradition, viewing his role in the attacks as substantial. Previously acquitted in a federal Chicago court on related charges, Rana argues against facing the same allegations anew. The US Solicitor General, opposing his plea, asserts that not all conduct underlying India's extradition request was addressed in the US prosecution.

A pivotal January 17 conference will determine if Rana's petition for reconsideration holds merit. This decision is crucial, as it represents Rana's final attempt to avoid extradition to India, where he stands to face serious charges associated with the tragic events that claimed 166 lives in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)