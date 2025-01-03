Left Menu

Modi Blasts AAP as 'Aapda' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the AAP as an 'aapda' for Delhi, accusing the government of corruption. With assembly elections nearing, he urged for AAP's defeat and highlighted BJP's housing and education projects. Modi emphasized providing homes and affordable housing for the poor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 14:47 IST
Modi Blasts AAP as 'Aapda' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday fiercely criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), labeling it an 'aapda' or disaster for Delhi. During an infrastructure project launch in the national capital, he accused the AAP-led government of deep-seated corruption.

With assembly elections approaching next month, Modi urged residents to reject AAP in favor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that AAP's governance has impeded crucial initiatives like Ayushman Bharat.

Highlighting BJP's achievements, Modi announced a commitment to build homes for the urban poor and boost education infrastructure, aiming to foster a new era of politics focused on nation-building and welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025