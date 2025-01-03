Modi Blasts AAP as 'Aapda' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the AAP as an 'aapda' for Delhi, accusing the government of corruption. With assembly elections nearing, he urged for AAP's defeat and highlighted BJP's housing and education projects. Modi emphasized providing homes and affordable housing for the poor.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday fiercely criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), labeling it an 'aapda' or disaster for Delhi. During an infrastructure project launch in the national capital, he accused the AAP-led government of deep-seated corruption.
With assembly elections approaching next month, Modi urged residents to reject AAP in favor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that AAP's governance has impeded crucial initiatives like Ayushman Bharat.
Highlighting BJP's achievements, Modi announced a commitment to build homes for the urban poor and boost education infrastructure, aiming to foster a new era of politics focused on nation-building and welfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
