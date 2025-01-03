Left Menu

Shiv Sena's Rare Praise for Fadnavis: A New Era for Gadchiroli

In a surprising move, Shiv Sena (UBT) has praised Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis for efforts to develop Naxal-affected Gadchiroli into a steel city. Highlighted in the party's mouthpiece 'Saamana', this rare commendation comes after the chief minister's recent visit and initiatives in the district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 15:19 IST
Shiv Sena's Rare Praise for Fadnavis: A New Era for Gadchiroli
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected turn of events, the Shiv Sena (UBT) commended Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his bid to transform the Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district into a burgeoning steel city. This rare praise was made public through an editorial in their publication 'Saamana'.

During his visit to the remote district, Fadnavis inaugurated key infrastructure projects including a crucial 32-kilometer road and introduced bus services by the MSRTC, along with a new steel plant by Llyods Metals and Energy Ltd. This initiative has sparked optimism toward a new development chapter in the region.

The editorial emphasized the need for Fadnavis to ensure these developments serve the betterment of locals, particularly the tribals, without succumbing to the interests of mining magnates. This cooperation from Shiv Sena comes shortly after strained ties between Fadnavis and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray began showing signs of thawing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025