Shiv Sena's Rare Praise for Fadnavis: A New Era for Gadchiroli

In an unexpected turn of events, the Shiv Sena (UBT) commended Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his bid to transform the Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district into a burgeoning steel city. This rare praise was made public through an editorial in their publication 'Saamana'.

During his visit to the remote district, Fadnavis inaugurated key infrastructure projects including a crucial 32-kilometer road and introduced bus services by the MSRTC, along with a new steel plant by Llyods Metals and Energy Ltd. This initiative has sparked optimism toward a new development chapter in the region.

The editorial emphasized the need for Fadnavis to ensure these developments serve the betterment of locals, particularly the tribals, without succumbing to the interests of mining magnates. This cooperation from Shiv Sena comes shortly after strained ties between Fadnavis and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray began showing signs of thawing.

