Tense Standoff: Impeached South Korean President Evades Arrest

In a dramatic confrontation, South Korean security and military personnel successfully thwarted efforts to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol for insurrection. The tense standoff unfolded within Yoon's residence in Seoul, lasting six hours and revealing deep political and legal complexities.

The attempt to execute the arrest warrant, issued over Yoon's unprecedented martial law declaration on December 3, was blocked by presidential guards and troops. As hundreds of Yoon supporters rallied nearby, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) was forced to withdraw over safety concerns.

While the impeachment case awaits a Constitutional Court decision, the focus remains on how South Korea's institutions handle this rare constitutional crisis. Critics argue the situation underscores the political tensions and emerging threats to democratic governance in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)