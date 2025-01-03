Gold Smuggling Bust: DRI Nabs Airport Staff in Major Operation

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has made a significant breakthrough in a gold smuggling operation at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Four individuals, including two staff members of a duty-free shop, were apprehended for allegedly smuggling six kilograms of gold.

Acting on specific intelligence, the DRI placed the suspects under surveillance, eventually catching the airport staff as they attempted to transport the gold out of the international terminal. The operation revealed the use of clever concealment tactics, with the gold hidden in oval-shaped capsules and wax packets.

Upon further investigation, two additional individuals involved in receiving the smuggled goods were detained. All suspects have been charged under the Customs Act, marking a major victory against organized smuggling activities.

