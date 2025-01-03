Trio Nabbed in Jharkhand Rickshaw Driver Murder
Police in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district arrested three individuals accused of murdering an autorickshaw driver due to an old enmity. The alleged crime was committed with a pistol. The authorities recovered several incriminating items, including weapons and a two-wheeler used in the crime.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district has arrested three individuals allegedly involved in the murder of an autorickshaw driver. The authorities reported that the 30-year-old victim was tragically shot on Thursday, with old animosities believed to be the motive behind the crime.
Senior Superintendent of Police Kishore Kaushal detailed the arrests, stating that the police managed to detain two suspects near the Dobo bridge, while another was apprehended close to a temple. These actions were the result of meticulous evidence collection and investigation efforts by the police team.
The officers recovered a pistol, live cartridges, two mobile phones, and an unregistered two-wheeler—all items allegedly linked to the crime. The arrests mark a crucial step forward in unraveling the case and bringing justice to the grieving community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- East Singhbhum
- autorickshaw
- driver
- murder
- arrest
- police
- evidence
- enquiry
- crime
ALSO READ
Australia Boosts Solomon Islands' Police Force with Major Funding
Chinese Agent Arrested in US Election Manipulation Case
Suspected Shooter's Clash with Police Ends in Fatal Berwyn Standoff
5 dead, 37 injured in fire after truck carrying chemical collides with other vehicles in Jaipur: Police.
Political Tensions Rise as BJP Leader Arrested for Derogatory Remarks